Modernized T-80BVM tank NATO vehicle destroyer heading to the front of Ukraine

The modernized Russian T-80BVM tank, a NATO vehicle destroyer is being delivered via Voskresensk in Moscow to the front lines in Ukraine. 30 of second batch of T-80BVM tanks, equipped with SOSNA-U sights and manufactured by Omsktransmash will become traps in destroying NATO vehicles. T-80BVM proved a few days ago alone destroying a convoy of 8 vehicles moving to Novodarovka in Zaporozhye region.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY