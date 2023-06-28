Is BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF the Next Big Thing?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BlackRock is close to filing for a bitcoin ETF, according to a report by Bloomberg. This could be a major development for the cryptocurrency market, as it would make it easier for institutional investors to invest in bitcoin.
#BlackRock #bitcoin #ETF #investing #cryptocurrency #crypto #finance #blockchain