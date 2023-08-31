X22 REPORT Ep 3152b - Assassination Possibility? Time To Win Back The White House, A Movement Like No Other

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3152b - August 30, 2023
Assassination Possibility? Time To Win Back The White House, A Movement Like No Other
Trump and the patriots are throwing election interference in the face of the people. He wants them to see. He might even take it as far as an assassination attempt. Once people see the Biden admin,FBI and others are involved the people should see the truth. The movement is like no other. The people are getting it and they are rallying against the [DS]. Time to win back the White House.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
🥶 This A/C Gadget Could Save a Life This Summer: 🥶
http://www.airblastpro.com
Use Promo Code July10 for an extra 10% OFF ^