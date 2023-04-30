Bureau Czar: Twitter Must Promote Our Child Operatives to Defeat the 2nd Amendment

The bureau Chief, in the office on the weekend, engages the help of his intern, Stanley, from the "Rocky Mountain Sector" or "corridor" of Utah, a Graduate of Brigham Young University, to assist him in making some videos to spread on social media. Stanly is the Chief's most favorite intern that he can recall or remember, due to his sweet nature and very submissive, obedient, "brave, clean and reverent" attributes and mostly of being a good "order follower" who doesn't question authority. These can be great attributes, the Chief tells his intern, and can be the basis, if one doesn't question superiors, to have a long and successful career at the bureau.





The high focus of the impromptu production for Twitter is a warning to Elon Musk to take down the platform's new notes banner that is exposing and outing childhood operatives, groomed to shout the slogans of butchery to the Bill of Rights, especially the 2nd Amendment, in this case. Awe, yes, who dares to be so mean as to argue with a child? Effective indeed, but these young men are tied to the DNC in some way, pushing for more totalitarianism, and Twitter is outing them as paid operatives? The Bureau Chief is deeply upset at these developments.