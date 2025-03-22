Ukrainian formations do not leave attempts to cross the state border in Belgorod region. Neither tactics, nor vectors of the offensive have practically not changed: the target, as before, remains Krasnoyaruzha district.



The enemy on several units of equipment tried to break through from the direction of Maryino and Passages in the direction of Demidovka. The Ukrainian formations were stopped by Russian air strikes, drones and artillery. But the AFU managed to gain a foothold in the forest belts along the state border.



In an effort to isolate the area of hostilities, the AFU aviation took out the bridge in Hrafovka to cut communications. Ukrainian formations did not reach the settlement itself, concentrating on fighting on the state border.



The situation is more difficult on the outskirts of Prylesia: there is high intensity fighting there. The enemy has occupied the Kochanov Yar and Liptsy balkas from the north, and also passed the Liptsy tract from the west.



Ukrainian formations are increasing the pace of their offensive and aim to reach the dam in Krasnoyaruzha district.



❗️ Russian fighters are putting up strong resistance, but so far the fighting continues. This once again raises the question of the need to destroy all AFU manpower in the border area and create a buffer zone.



Source @rybar





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net