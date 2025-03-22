BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Offensive on Krasnaya Yaruga — Rybar's Analysis
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
95 views • 6 months ago

Ukrainian formations do not leave attempts to cross the state border in Belgorod region. Neither tactics, nor vectors of the offensive have practically not changed: the target, as before, remains Krasnoyaruzha district.

The enemy on several units of equipment tried to break through from the direction of Maryino and Passages in the direction of Demidovka. The Ukrainian formations were stopped by Russian air strikes, drones and artillery. But the AFU managed to gain a foothold in the forest belts along the state border.

In an effort to isolate the area of hostilities, the AFU aviation took out the bridge in Hrafovka to cut communications. Ukrainian formations did not reach the settlement itself, concentrating on fighting on the state border.

The situation is more difficult on the outskirts of Prylesia: there is high intensity fighting there. The enemy has occupied the Kochanov Yar and Liptsy balkas from the north, and also passed the Liptsy tract from the west.

Ukrainian formations are increasing the pace of their offensive and aim to reach the dam in Krasnoyaruzha district.

❗️ Russian fighters are putting up strong resistance, but so far the fighting continues. This once again raises the question of the need to destroy all AFU manpower in the border area and create a buffer zone.

Source @rybar


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
offensiverybars analysiskrasnaya yarug
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy