BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Naomi Wolf: Don’t Let Ancient Gods Return
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
110 views • 03/10/2023

The global Covid pandemic response was so unprecedented in geographical scope and in volume of human tragedy that it could not be designed and carried out by human organizations alone but was largely affected by metaphysical forces of pure evil, believes Dr. Naomi Wolf.


In this interview with The New American, Dr. Wolf argues that the implementation and acceptance of devastating, criminal policies of the past three years were made possible because Westerners stopped upholding their part of the Covenant with God and thus lost His blessing and protection. That, in turn, allowed for pre-Christian and pre-Judaic pagan forces to rush into our lives and sow hatred, division, and death. Only active, day-to-day fulfillment of our Covenant with God can give us hope for the better.


To support Dr. Wolf’s effort of exposing the deadly dangers of Pfizer Covid shots, please visit www.dailyclout.io and her substack: www.naomiwolf.substack.com


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
godevilvaccinelockdownscovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy