Dr. Naomi Wolf: Don’t Let Ancient Gods Return

The global Covid pandemic response was so unprecedented in geographical scope and in volume of human tragedy that it could not be designed and carried out by human organizations alone but was largely affected by metaphysical forces of pure evil, believes Dr. Naomi Wolf.





In this interview with The New American, Dr. Wolf argues that the implementation and acceptance of devastating, criminal policies of the past three years were made possible because Westerners stopped upholding their part of the Covenant with God and thus lost His blessing and protection. That, in turn, allowed for pre-Christian and pre-Judaic pagan forces to rush into our lives and sow hatred, division, and death. Only active, day-to-day fulfillment of our Covenant with God can give us hope for the better.





