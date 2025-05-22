Chat GPT gone rogue!! (Creating false information!)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AI like Grok and Chat GPT are used widely by many in work, at school and even online cruising. I myelf have never used it nor will I but I found it rather interesting that these programs that have the sum of the knowledge of the universe to search and yet they resort to creating false facts to use to finish their given tasks
YOU MIGHT WANT TO RECONSIDER USING THESE FOR SERIOUS TASKS!