BREAKING - President Trump Shot - Survives Assassination Attempt

🚨BREAKING - President #TrumpShot - Survives #AssassinationAttempt ... President #DonaldTrump was shot in the ear while speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania. #SecretService immediately covered Trump as he went down with blood on his ear. The shooter was on top an unsecured roof and was taken down within seconds. There is at least one fatality and another wounded. The press is trying to downplay this by saying that Trump is only "claiming" that he was shot. This is absurd, clearly, he was shot on the live video hundreds of thousands of people watched as it happened. Watch!!!👇👇👇