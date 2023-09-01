Over 50 Different Alien Species are here on Earth w/ Barbara Lamb (2of2)









Barbara Lamb, a licensed therapist, joins the program to share what she has learned about the different alien species visiting earth and interacting with humans. Lamb's knowledge has been formed from thousands of regressions with people who believe they have been abducted by alien species. Her efforts represent the largest body of work in the field to date. You buy her books and learn more about her at https://BarbaraLambRegressions.com





