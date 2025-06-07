(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Clay Clark: You worked for the military. You worked Fort Detrick?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Well, I didn't know at the time. When I started June 10, 1980, I did not appreciate that the National Cancer Institute was the military. I didn't know that we had simply turned around our bioweapons program, turned the sign on the door and decided to create cancer as a military weapon and experiment on the lab technicians, the doctors and nurses, as all the way in Plandemic Indoctornation, Bill Gates at all. No, I worked for the National Cancer Institute or their SAIC Science Application International Corporation, which was an employee-owned company.

When I led the Lab of Antiviral Drug Mechanism, it quickly changed to Leidos, and they put a criminal at the top, named John Gallen, and they decided to do Bench-to-Bedside research to see how to poison people further, based on Frank Ruscetti's and our lab's first 30 years, there in 1998.

06/04/2025 - Dr. Judy Mikovits | AI & Drones | "AI & Drones That Is the Future of Warfare." - Elon Musk (February 5th 2025): https://rumble.com/v6ub897-dr.-judy-mikovits-ai-and-drones-ai-and-drones-that-is-the-future-of-warfare.html





Plandemic Indoctornation: https://plandemic.com/plandemic-2-indoctornation/

Read the details in my books for your summer reading! https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

Or listen to my books: https://tinyurl.com/JudyMikovitsBooksOnAudible