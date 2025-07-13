BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Biosignals and Metallica Drone Announcements
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
222 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 2 months ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real

https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.

human activity recognition radar

magnetic human body communication

human body makes good antenna for 6g

biosignals

physiological signal acquisition

network centric warfare

global information grid

bioelectromagnetics

bioelectricity

biotelemetry

https://digitalreality.ieee.org/images/files/pdf/1SAS_WP3_Nov2019.pdf

.

A bio-cyber interface is a technology that enables communication between biological systems and digital systems, often involving the translation of biochemical signals into electrical signals and vice versa. It's a key component of the Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT), facilitating information exchange between the body's nanoscale networks and the external cyber world. This interface allows for monitoring, control, and even actuation of biological processes via the internet, with applications in healthcare, personalized medicine, and environmental monitoring

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Bio-nano-thing-A-mapping-between-the-components-of-a-typical-IoT-embedded-computing_fig3_353037619

.

https://pages.nist.gov/cpspwg/

.

https://www.computerweekly.com/blog/Public-Sector-IT/Drone-kill-communications-net-illustrated

.

https://publicintelligence.net/uspacom-global-information-grid-3-0-design-presentations/

.

https://publicintelligence.net/fm-3-09-34-kill-box-tactics-and-multiservice-procedures/

.

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/ADA390264.pdf

.

The Medical Implant Communication Service (MICS), which is a specific system for wireless communication with implanted medical devices, was established by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in 1999

.

https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire

.

https://www.nist.gov/ctl/smart-connected-systems-division/iot-devices-and-infrastructures-group

.

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/986301/Human_Augmentation_SIP_access2.pdf

.

https://cmte.ieee.org/futuredirections/2018/08/09/transhumanism-evolving-the-human-body-ii/

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

.

https://www.etsi.org/technologies/smart-body-area-networks

.

https://www.sintec-project.eu/what-is-intrabody-communication/

.

https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/20110012118

.

https://www.comsoc.org/publications/ctn/molecular-communication

.

https://www.nano.gov/timeline

.

https://digitalreality.ieee.org/publications/articles#tna13

.

https://standict.eu/standards-repository/symbiotic-autonomous-systems-fdc-initiative

.

https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rsta.2020.0372

.

https://www.defense.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/4241647/this-week-in-dod-department-unleashes-drone-development-usda-dod-partner-on-sec/

Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy