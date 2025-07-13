Biosignals and Metallica Drone Announcements

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real
human activity recognition radar
magnetic human body communication
human body makes good antenna for 6g
biosignals
physiological signal acquisition
network centric warfare
global information grid
bioelectromagnetics
bioelectricity
biotelemetry
https://digitalreality.ieee.org/images/files/pdf/1SAS_WP3_Nov2019.pdf
A bio-cyber interface is a technology that enables communication between biological systems and digital systems, often involving the translation of biochemical signals into electrical signals and vice versa. It's a key component of the Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT), facilitating information exchange between the body's nanoscale networks and the external cyber world. This interface allows for monitoring, control, and even actuation of biological processes via the internet, with applications in healthcare, personalized medicine, and environmental monitoring
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Bio-nano-thing-A-mapping-between-the-components-of-a-typical-IoT-embedded-computing_fig3_353037619
https://pages.nist.gov/cpspwg/
https://www.computerweekly.com/blog/Public-Sector-IT/Drone-kill-communications-net-illustrated
https://publicintelligence.net/uspacom-global-information-grid-3-0-design-presentations/
https://publicintelligence.net/fm-3-09-34-kill-box-tactics-and-multiservice-procedures/
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/ADA390264.pdf
The Medical Implant Communication Service (MICS), which is a specific system for wireless communication with implanted medical devices, was established by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in 1999
https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire
https://www.nist.gov/ctl/smart-connected-systems-division/iot-devices-and-infrastructures-group
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/986301/Human_Augmentation_SIP_access2.pdf
https://cmte.ieee.org/futuredirections/2018/08/09/transhumanism-evolving-the-human-body-ii/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network
https://www.etsi.org/technologies/smart-body-area-networks
https://www.sintec-project.eu/what-is-intrabody-communication/
https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/20110012118
https://www.comsoc.org/publications/ctn/molecular-communication
https://digitalreality.ieee.org/publications/articles#tna13
https://standict.eu/standards-repository/symbiotic-autonomous-systems-fdc-initiative
https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rsta.2020.0372
https://www.defense.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/4241647/this-week-in-dod-department-unleashes-drone-development-usda-dod-partner-on-sec/