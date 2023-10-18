© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This interview with Jason took place on August 26, 2023 at Acacia Park, Colorado Springs. He asked me to add this note to the description of the video:
"GOD FIRST ALWAYS and thanks to all He blessed me with in life to be able to share the Gospel with. Love to all supporters. Special thanks for my Dad, Mother, Brothers, Dustin and Joseph and my love Yvette!!"