The ONE Sin God Will Never Forgive

(Note: This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is shared here for your thoughtful consideration.)



4,490,933 views (YouTube) May 7, 2022

What is the unforgivable sin? What is the one sin that God will never forgive and is called 'Blasphemy of the Holy Spirit' or the 'unpardonable sin'. In this video Joe Kirby from Off The Kirb Ministries seeks to answer the question Biblically.

Original location of this video on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PksUqcay0RY

Discover more thought-provoking videos by Joe Kirby at the below address:

https://www.youtube.com/@offthekirb

Please consider subscribing to Joe's site.



- The RED Zone