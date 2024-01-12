Create New Account
Stop Doing This: Party-First Approach
Tenth Amendment Center
Published a month ago

There is “nothing more dangerous to the cause of truth and liberty than a party-spirit.” Yet, today, most people approach most issues through a party-first mentality. That has to stop for liberty to grow.


Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: January 12, 2024

