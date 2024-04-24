© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ADHD Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder Dr Joel Wallach
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#Attention-deficit #ADHD #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Dr Wallach discusses ADHD in children, teenagers and young adults.What to do to reverse it.
Dr Wallach recommends the following products
Kids Toddy
https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/kids-toddy.html
Healthy Brain and Heart Pak
https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/healthy-body-brain-and-heart-pak-2-0.html
Rebound Sports Drink
https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/rebound-fx-trade-citrus-punch-on-the-go-stick-packs-30-count-box.html
I26
https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/i26-hyperimmune-egg-powder-31-day-supply-canister.html
Synaptiv
https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/synaptiv-60-tablets.html