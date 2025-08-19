After the Alaska summit, ‘Trump & team have taken a much deeper approach to resolving [Ukraine] crisis’ - Lavrov

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After the Alaska summit, ‘Trump and his team have taken a much deeper approach to resolving [Ukraine] crisis’
Lavrov points to NATO’s constant violation of promises NOT to expand eastward
‘There have been 5 waves of NATO expansion since these promises were made’
Lavrov in an interview with 'Russia 24'
- Russia not excluding any form of work on the Ukrainian settlement - neither bilateral, nor trilateral
- Any contacts with the first persons should be prepared as thoroughly as possible