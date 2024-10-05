QueMala's Mass Migration

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kamala’s Plot To Erase Your Culture & How We Should Respond
* The point of mass [im]migration is to destroy your culture.
* It’s an act of war against you.
* Respond accordingly.
* How do we fight back?
* How do we instill hope in the next generation?
* The importance of voting
* How do we preserve liberty?
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 4 October 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-wisconsin-speech-
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1842297204553257460