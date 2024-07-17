Episode 07.17.2024 - The Venom Industrial Complex

In this week's episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Bryan Ardis, DC presents a groundbreaking topic titled "The Venom Industrial Complex." Dr. Ardis, DC is excited to share this comprehensive presentation, which was previously only partially revealed at the Red Pill Expo in South Dakota alongside G. Edward Griffin. For the first time, he unveils the full extent of his findings to the general audience.

Dr. Ardis, DC delves into the astonishing world of venom-based products and their widespread use across various industries. He explains how venoms are being manufactured in massive quantities globally and highlights their application in drugs, vaccines, cosmetics, and insecticides. The episode is divided into three segments, providing an in-depth look at each division within the venom industry.

The presentation includes visual evidence of venom production on an industrial scale, likening it to the manufacturing of illicit drugs like cocaine and methamphetamines. Dr. Ardis showcases images of venom being packaged and shipped worldwide, revealing the immense scale and hidden nature of this industry.

A key highlight of the episode is the discussion around the controversial claim that COVID-19 is linked to venom, referencing the "Watch the Water" documentary and the subsequent media reactions. Despite skepticism and criticism from figures such as Dr. Frank La Vecchio, evidence from the University of Arizona suggests that COVID-19 mortality may be related to enzymes found in rattlesnake venom.

Dr. Ardis emphasizes the importance of being aware of what goes into food, cosmetics, drugs, and vaccines. He provides insights, references, and practical advice to help viewers make informed health decisions. All the free documentation and resources, including the PowerPoint presentation, are available under the patient resource tab on the platform. Viewers can access these tools by scanning the provided QR code.

Join Dr. Ardis as he uncovers the truth behind "The Venom Industrial Complex" and empowers his audience with essential knowledge for their health and well-being.