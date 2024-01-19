Dr. Richard Bartlett: Will the Next Pandemic Come from a Colorado Bat Lab?

Healthcare workers in Colorado have received a live Ebola vaccine “for preventive measures,” says Immunize Colorado.

The injection was Merck’s ERVEBO jab, administered in case of a “future outbreak.” The situation is curious both as to timing and place, because just north of Denver Health where they work, a “new $12 million, U.S.-taxpayer-funded lab is being built in Fort Collins, Colorado,” according to investigative journalist Jon Fleetwood.

“The lab will import bats from around the world and experiment on dangerous diseases,” explains the Daily Mail. One of those diseases is Ebola.

Dr. Richard Bartlett believes this could be the setup for the next pandemic. He warns that the lab is funded by Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance, the same group linked to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

He says untreated Ebola has a 50 percent mortality rate and that the FDA package insert for the live-virus ERVEBO product lists a shedding rate of an astonishing 31 percent.

Dr. Bartlett is the recipient of a meritorious service award from Texas Gov. Rick Perry, who appointed him to the Texas Health Disparities Taskforce. He has nearly 30 years’ experience as a general practitioner and emergency room physician and is the medical expert for several media outlets in his region of Texas, including CBS. He has been four-times elected president by his peers of the Ector County Medical Society.