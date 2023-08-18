BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What's the big secret in Antarctica?
851 views • 08/18/2023

Last but certainly not least, Eric Hecker closes out our Whistleblower Marathon this week on SRS. Eric is former Navy and contractor for Raytheon, a major U.S. defense contractor. Eric's position as a firefighter and plumber for the South Pole facility gave him unrestricted access to the compound. During his stay, Eric observed highly advanced directed energy weapons and other technologies beyond what we previously thought possible. Eric has also testified to congress under oath and hopes to bring his experience to the public for the good of humanity. DOWNLOAD SRS CONTENT - https://drive.google.com/drive/folder... 🚨↘️ Shawn Ryan Show Links ↙️🚨 Newsletter - https://shawnryanshow.com/pages/newsl... Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite Apple - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast... Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5eodRZd... TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@shawnryanshow Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/shawnryan762 #vigilanceelite #shawnryanshow Eric Hecker Links: Website - Deciphering.tv Shawn Ryan Show Sponsors: https://ziprecruiter.com/srs 00:00 - Introduction 02:12 - What is Raytheon? 05:17 - Directed Energy Weapons 11:53 - What is Quantum Entanglement 13:38 - Intrusive Thought Device 21:12 - Discovering “E.L.F.” 23:13 - Arrow Building 26:57 - Antarctic Treaty 32:11 - State of War

Keywords
antarcticabigsecret
