FOLLOWING THE CALIFORNIA MODEL...

https://danhappel.com/a-blueprint-for-what-not-to-do/California is the canary in the coal mine of American economics, politics and social engineering.

China Joe Obiden and virtually the entire Democrat Party has emulated the California model as the perfect utopian blueprint for a fully socialist America. And while the establishment Republican Party has played the fool, they in fact only differ in the form of socialism they prefer.

The tipping point for California occurred during the Clinton Administration, but accelerated with the Bush & Obama push for open borders, deindustrialization, Chinese communist cooperation, and WTO/NAFTA global trade treaties.

Sustainable development became the newspeak buzzwords for communist programs instituting top down government control of all human activity. This all but destroyed the California natural resource industries and sent family farming and ranching into a death spiral.

As entrenched bureaucrats and political lap dogs became the willing tools of radical environmentalists under the cloak of sustainability, non governmental organizations (NGOs) and unelected councils of government (COGs) increasingly took larger roles in the California political process.

This made local elected leadership less involved, feckless, and consequently less accountable to the voters. A new form of corporate fascism called public/private partnerships quickly grabbed the reins of power, and although ANTIFA groups claim to be anti-fascist, they disingenuously pander to corporate sponsors as their financial backers while attacking individualism and personal responsibility.

Authoritarianism is the new springboard of Californian liberalism with individual income taxes, sales taxes, property taxes, licenses and fees combining for one of the highest tax rates in the world, including many militantly socialist countries.

But maybe, just maybe, the California Model is the perfect blueprint for what we must never allow this country to follow ever again!