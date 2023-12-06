Republican members of the ruling class are concerned about the pneumonia outbreak spreading in China, even though it isn’t being caused by any novel pathogen. Many of the political parasites are demanding travel restrictions and have been warning that new lockdowns are coming to help prevent the spread.

Many parts of China have been hit by a surge in the illness, which has particularly affected children. Northern provinces in China experienced a jump in cases for five consecutive weeks since mid-October. The news triggered global concern following China’s lack of transparency regarding the origins of COVID-19, the spread of which prompted strict public health restrictions and quarantine measures, according to a report by Newsweek.

But China isn’t the only totalitarian ruling class to suggest strict measures to control the population once again. Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida, has since urged the leader of the rulers and head tyrant, Joe Biden to ban United States travel to and from China to stop the spread of any contagions. The World Health Organization (WHO) has requested more information from China about the illness, but Rubio advised that Biden shouldn’t wait any longer before implementing the travel restrictions.





