What Occurs Before Temple Mount Restarts?
We will experience increasing Jewish persecution worldwide as the Gaza War continues. This should drive most Jews home for the expected Second Exodus found in many biblical passages.

On 12.15.23 Gaza launched missiles at Jerusalem and the Temple Mount. If they would've hit the Temple Mount, could the Holy, the Tamid, restart tomorrow?

It seems like a good time to discuss what's needed before any holy activities would restart on the Temple Mount. What are those prerequisites?

No 3rd Temple! (supplemental Bible verses) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fK6u6ZQcw5Y

temple mountbible prophecyrevelationred heiferend of daysseven seals

