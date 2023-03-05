Holy Spirit Revival, The Preaching Of God's Word Must Be The Main Focus-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-MARCH 5 2023

For the past several weeks, we have done multiple articles and Podcasts on things concerning and surrounding the Asbury Revival and the 'Jesus Revolution' movie, and we would encourage you to go back and read some of those articles and listen to the broadcasts as they are quite eye-opening. Today I want to talk with you for a little while on what brings true Holy Spirit revival from the Lord.



"I charge thee therefore before God, and the Lord Jesus Christ, who shall judge the quick and the dead at his appearing and his kingdom; Preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all longsuffering and doctrine." 2 Timothy 4:1,2 (KJB)



Nearly all true revivals over the past several hundred years have been traced back to one or more people praying for God to move, but when revival came, the preaching and teaching of the word of God took the preeminent position. Yes those revivals had music and singing, but they were not the main focus. Yes those revivals were bathed in prayer as the planning committees sprang into action, but when the people arrived it was time to preach God's preserved word. True revival does not have primarily a unifying effect, it has a dividing effect. It first separates the people getting saved from the world and worldly pleasures, and then unifies them based on the truth of God's word. We here at NTEB have been blessed with revival for the past several years, a revival based on the preaching of God's word from the King James Bible. On today's Sunday Service, I will show you from the Bible how you can have true Holy Spirit revival in your life as well.

