Detained For NINE DAYS Over Facebook Posts
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
45 views • 09/20/2023

John-Henry Westen


Sep 19, 2023


His incarceration in a psychiatric unit criticizing the COVID-19 narrative has marked the beginning of the end for freedom of speech. Now, Norwegian man Trond Harald Håland, and his lawyer Barbro Paulsen, are speaking out exclusively to LifeSiteNews over the draconian crackdown on free speech — and how COVID-19 is making a dictatorial comeback in the Western World. Thought-crimes are being fully enforced on social media with real-world arrests quickly following. Nobody is safe in the New World Order.


See background story here:

https://www.lifesitenews.com/analysis/norwegian-man-allegedly-detained-for-9-days-over-facebook-posts-criticizing-covid-jabs-lockdown/?utm_source=rumble


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3j29ob-detained-for-nine-days-over-facebook-posts.html

Keywords
facebooksocial mediacatholicnwonew world orderfreedom of speechlawyerdetainednarrativearrestspoststhought crimesincarcerationcovid-19covidenforcednorwegiannine daysjohn-henry westenpsychiatric unittrond harald halandbarbro paulsen
