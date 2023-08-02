Scorched Earth: Corrupt Biden Administration Seeking Trump’s Destruction

Special Counsel Jack Smith and the Department of Justice are carpet bombing the Trump campaign. The only thing they have not used on former President Donald Trump is napalm. If they succeed, Mr. Trump could be sentenced to over 500 years in a federal prison. The Biden Administration has brazenly weaponized the Department of Justice to pursue and destroy the former president and his key supporters and even personal friends. They intend to make it very painful for anybody to be associated with Donald Trump. They have made the USA worse than the most corrupt and unstable Caribbean banana republic. Nobody is safe now. If you disagree with the Biden Administration or call them corrupt, they will come after you.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/2/23





