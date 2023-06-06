© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del BigTree at the HighWire
June 5, 2023
From Bud Light and North Face to Target, corporations are diving head first into the transgender debate. But the ‘acceptance’ campaign doesn’t end at corporate endorsements and merchandising. Heavily-funded NGO’s appear to be driving a push in school administrations to conceal gender discussions and decisions from parents.
#Target #BudLight #TheNorthFace
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2savhe-trans-campaign-pushes-forward-on-all-fronts.html