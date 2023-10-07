© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukrainian Soldiers Continue to Choose Life
Footage of 17 Ukrainian soldiers surrendering to Russian troops in the area of the special military operation. Their commanders ordered them to hold their positions without ammunition.
Surrenders have increased significantly in the last month as economic and military aid continues to run dry.