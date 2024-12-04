BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Obama Named As First World Leader To Be Prosecuted in Diddy Pedophile Investigation
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
1590 views • 6 months ago

Barry Soetoro, better known by his CIA name Barack Obama, is facing a storm like never before. The man who once boasted of serving a “third term” through puppet president Joe Biden is now sweating bullets as a political scandal of epic proportions threatens to unravel his legacy—and land him behind bars for years to come.

The Democrats threw all norms aside in their relentless lawfare campaign against Donald Trump, desperately trying to imprison him and prevent his return to the White House. But in their haste, they broke a critical rule: the longstanding tradition of not prosecuting former presidents. Now, that door has been swung wide open, and Obama is about to feel the full force of the consequences.

Worse still for him? It’s all on film. The feds have it all, and with the Democrats losing control of the reins in D.C., Obama’s sordid past is finally catching up with him.

Receive up to $7,500 in free silver: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/tpv or call 888-351-2043

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
barack obamahollywoodbarry soetoropizzagateelite pedophiliadiddysean diddy combs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy