© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A.I. translated Hitler speeches reveal he NEVER talked about killing Jews
F Gardener Uncensored
F Gardner’s books
https://www.amazon.com/Horrors-Call/dp/B08KQCTHTD
F Gardner’s Youtube videos
https://www.youtube.com/@famousauthor
https://rumble.com/v4jixc6-a.i.-translated-hitler-speeches-reveal-he-never-talked-about-killing-jews.html