2023.02.20 It’s not an option for the U.S. to invade China. The spy balloons let the Americans realise they are a declaration for war. The U.S. can't destroy China, but China can do otherwise. The U.S. can either be ruled by the CCP or eliminate them. Politicians are more revolting than prostitutes.
美国不可能打入到中国去。这个气球告诉了美国人，我向你正式宣战。你毁灭我不可能，我毁灭你是绝对可能。我能上你家打你，你还打不了我。这世界要么被共产党统治，要么消灭共产党，政客比妓女恶心。