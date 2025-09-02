Trump Confirms Q For 100th Time - Food Scientist Remains Clueless

…. The semi popular self proclaimed food scientist out there, infamous for stabbing Trump in the back at the drop of a hat, never even imagining there might be more to any story that the media puts out. And he really shows his colors whenever an anti maga or anti Trump story comes out, he gets down right giddy, as he couches his hate & disgust in veiled criticisms and platitudes about “hoping it’s not true”.

The guy loathes die hard Trump supporters and he holds a special level of contempt and outright hate for those that kept up with the messages that military intelligence put out on anonymous back channels, a military intelligence operation with a mission to communicate directly with those in the public. “that want to know”, thereby bypassing the corrupt traditional media.

Alex Jones is on a foreign government’s payroll and he knowing lies about Q… I saw the day he switched, him and Corsi, and it made no sense at all… they were strong supporters then switched on a dime, with reasoning that was completely illogical and nonsensical …they had gotten the word, deny Q at all costs. And that’s what they did, never ever providing a good reason for the switch.

Adam’s on the other hand, is not on Mossad’s or anyone else’s payroll, he’s just straight up a clueless dolt that hates Trump and he could never credit Trump as being a part of such a significant military operation. But he sure loves NASA. He’s a pitiful guy and an all around sad sack of dung.

Reality bites, but it is what it is.

.