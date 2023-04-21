© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Claims Versus Reality.
Proverbs 20:6 (NIV).
6) Many claim to have unfailing love,
but a faithful person who can find?
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Unfailing love must be funneled to all you meet.
Very difficult to do, especially to the godless.
This is a personal task between the two of you.
Avoiding each other may be necessary.
https://pc1.tiny.us/22k38wcz
