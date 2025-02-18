What the Christian sows will come to harvest

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #181; We all sow in our life, decisions and actions daily turn into reaping a harvest later on. Looking into Galatians 6, we see the Apostle Paul teaching about taking responsibility of our walk and being mature enough to assist others. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!