329) Dr. Robert Young - The Theory About 5G & the Vaxxx Makes Too Much Sense

Credits to Dr. Robert O. Young, April 13, 2023.

The Man in America - The Theory About 5G & the Vaxxx Makes Too Much Sense: https://odysee.com/@DrRobertYoung:7/This-DISTURBING-Theory-About-5G--the-Vax-Makes-Too-Much-Sense--Dr.-Robert-Young-Interview-1:b





My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua