© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dan Rivera Dies at 54 During Annabelle Doll Tour | Paranormal Community Mourns 👻🕯️
Description:
Dan Rivera, a respected paranormal investigator and U.S. Army veteran, died unexpectedly at age 54 during a tour featuring the haunted Annabelle doll in Gettysburg. Known for his work with NESPR and appearances on major ghost shows, his loss has deeply impacted the paranormal field. 🕯️👻
🔖 Hashtags:
#DanRivera #ParanormalInvestigator #AnnabelleDoll #NESPR #GhostHunters #ParanormalCommunity #HauntedTour #RestInPeace #SupernaturalEvents #TrueGhostStories