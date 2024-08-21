TOTAL CONTROL OF OUR FOOD SUPPLY ₪ VIA TERRAFORMED SOIL

🇺🇸 American Farmer says he’s tested his soil and it has 5x the amount of aluminum it used to have. The GMO seeds grow fine, all his heirloom seed crops are all the sudden failing (shows proof)





Reminder, Bill Gates is creating GMO seeds that grow in aluminum rich soil.





We are being ruled by extremely evil people and one day only their GMO seeds will be the ones that grow.





Total control of our food supply.





Source: https://gab.com/MorpheusMAGA/posts/112995768939262763





Thumbnail: https://studywirtz.z21.web.core.windows.net/ph-chart-for-soil.html