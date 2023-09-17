NATO Fears That This Russian WonderWeapon Will Bring Victory to Moscow┃SPG 2S31 VENA Was Sent To UA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A Russian amphibious self-propelled 120mm mortar system '2S31 VENA' was spotted in Ukraine. For the Ukrainian army and its Western allies, the appearance of this Russian weapon on the battlefield does not promise anything good. Everything indicates that the Russian army is carefully preparing for a future counteroffensive and, according to military experts, the self-propelled mortar system 'VENA' will help Moscow achieve final victory in this war.
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN