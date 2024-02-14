Hosea 7:2 And They Consider Not In Their Hearts That I Remember All Their Wickedness !!!

Perfect Title for This Last Upload Triggered By Denny The Pimp Liarvee of The MANY Messages Almighty God Had me Speak The Past 6-7 years about The Perversion of His Word Through Ministries Like The Overcomer ministry !!

Excellent Title for All The People Who Are The Likes of The Overcomer Ministry!! False Witness Rg Stair Paved The Way for This Scripture, as well as Now Jimmy and rosie Liarvee along with Denny Liarvee have Widened the Way of Wickedness !!! These are Just Examples of The Millions of Churches That Fulfill this Scripture as Well !!

Proverbs 30:12 There is A Generation That are Pure in Their Own Eyes, and Yet is NOT Washed From Their Filthiness.

This Scripture was The Complete Doctrine of Rg Stair Himself and Now Jimmy Rice Magnifies it Completely !!!

God Bless brothers and sisters, Let usContinue to go on To Perfection !!!





