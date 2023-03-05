CELEBRATE A NEW YEAR*****

It is the beginning of a New Year according to the holy scriptures, Exodus 12:1-2. The Most High Ahayah gave the True children of Israel by bloodline the set times of holy feast days throughout the year. It is highly spiritual on these holy feast days, connecting his people to him. His way is always perfect. All of us have been lied to and we all have celebrated pagan holidays (satan's days) in our ignorance. However once Christ Yashaya opens your eyes to the truth, you put down pagan customs, celebrations, etc, because you know its a lie. Well, we celebrate the holy feast days in the bible representing Christ instead of the satanic pagan holidays. This is the time of the year to truly celebrate The Most High and Christ and take his holy feast days seriously. Just as we did when we were in the world, in ignorance. Remembering what he has done for us throughout the year in the midst of these prophetic times. Blessings, Shalawam.

If you don't know Christ Yashaya turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins according to Acts 2:38 read. Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of Christ Yashaya. Where two or three are gathered together in his name, Christ will be in the midst. Matthew 18:20. If you don't know Christ's Hebrew name please watch video on the platform titled, THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST and WE'VE BEEN LIED TO.

Blessings and shalawam.



