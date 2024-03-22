BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
INSULT LGBTQ & PEDOS, GO TO JAIL FOR LIFE
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
03/22/2024

Bill C-63 in Canada is called the online harm bill. They say that it's protect children but as Justin Trudeau and his liberals are pedophile anyway, this is nothing to do with children and everything to do with taking away more of your rights. If you insult Muslims or the radical left lgbtq in Canada you will now go to prison for life.

This is the final nail in the coffin for the country of Canada it's time for everyone to get out and if you want to get out of this country safely and effectively contact me right now.

www.kevinjjohnston.ca

