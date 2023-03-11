X22 SPOTLIGHT | Peter Navarro - Fauci Used Backchannels to Go Around The Boss, Treason at the Highest Level

X22 SPOTLIGHT | Peter Navarro - Fauci Used Backchannels to Go Around The Boss, Treason at the Highest LevelToday’s Guest: Peter Navarro

Peter Navarro is an economist, professor of business, he was appointed by President Trump on Dec. 21, 2016, to head the National Trade Council. Peter begins the conversation talking about inflation and the economy. The [DS] is doing everything they can to destroy America, they released the pandemic to remove Trump, made the people suffer for no reason what so ever. Trump mentioned hydroxychloroquine and Fauci lied to the American people that it didn’t work. Fauci used backchannels to go around Trump. It never had to be this way.

