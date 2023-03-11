BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

X22 SPOTLIGHT | Peter Navarro - Fauci Used Backchannels to Go Around The Boss, Treason at the Highest Level
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
104 views • 03/11/2023

X22 SPOTLIGHT | Peter Navarro - Fauci Used Backchannels to Go Around The Boss, Treason at the Highest LevelToday’s Guest: Peter Navarro

Substack: https://peternavarro.substack.com
Website: https://peternavarro.com/
Book: Taking Back Trump’s America 

Peter Navarro is an economist, professor of business, he was appointed by President Trump on Dec. 21, 2016, to head the National Trade Council. Peter  begins the conversation talking about inflation and the economy. The [DS] is doing everything they can to destroy America, they released the pandemic to remove Trump, made the people suffer for no reason what so ever. Trump mentioned hydroxychloroquine and Fauci lied to the American people that it didn’t work. Fauci used backchannels to go around Trump. It never had to be this way.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Combat Spike Protein - Become Healthy Again
https://twc.health/x22 



Keywords
trump campaignpeter navarrochild traffickingfed reservesave the childrenx22 spotlight report
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy