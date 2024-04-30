Tucker Carlson | Klaus Schwab, Transgenderism, and AI | Russian Philosopher Aleksandr Dugin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Tucker Carlson - Ep. 99 | Klaus Schwab, Transgenderism, and AI | Russian Philosopher Aleksandr Dugin
Aleksandr Dugin is the most famous political philosopher in Russia. His ideas are considered so dangerous, the Ukrainian government murdered his daughter and Amazon won’t sell his books. We talked to him in Moscow.