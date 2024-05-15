BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The TERRIFYING Reason Why the Northern Lights Were Visible So Far South
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
378 views • 12 months ago

Glenn Beck


May 14, 2024


Many people across America were excited to see the northern lights in states where they’re almost never visible. But Glenn points out the terrifying reason WHY the light show happened. “We really dodged a bullet,” Glenn says. The massive solar flare that caused the aurora borealis to be visible in even southern states could have caused “a blackout situation.” Glenn breaks down what it would mean if all our tech was to go down, or even just our GPS systems, and also asks why the government hasn’t taken the steps to protect our infrastructure from something like this.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uc4miC8nsl0

southsolar flareglenn beckblackoutterrifyingvisiblenorthern lightsaurora borealisdodged a bullet
