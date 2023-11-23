© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Watching what is happening near Avdiivka, one gets the impression that the Russians have created a real trap there, which is about to close. Even Western experts admit that Avdiivka has become the second Bakhmut for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, where the Ukrainian army continued senseless resistance and eventually lost not only the city itself but also 70% of its combat-ready reserves. From the point of view of common sense and military art, the Armed Forces of Ukraine should have left Avdiivka a month ago.
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN