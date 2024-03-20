Can You Earn Your Way To Heaven if You're Real Good?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You are a very kind and loving person, better than most is that enough to get you into heaven?
What is repentance and saved by grace, how does it work without works?
To believe in your heart means to believe into action.
You understand the cost of the debt paid and the love God has for you.
When you grasp that truth, you want to live for God.
You hate sin, you agree with God about sin.
You internalize Jesus Christ, and make Him the center of your life.
To confess with your mouth means what others hear and see in your life.
