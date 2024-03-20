BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Can You Earn Your Way To Heaven if You're Real Good?
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
28 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 03/20/2024

You are a very kind and loving person, better than most is that enough to get you into heaven?

What is repentance and saved by grace, how does it work without works?

To believe in your heart means to believe into action. 

 

You understand the cost of the debt paid and the love God has for you.

 

When you grasp that truth, you want to live for God.

 

You hate sin, you agree with God about sin.

 

You internalize Jesus Christ, and make Him the center of your life.

 

To confess with your mouth means what others hear and see in your life.

 E-mail Pastor Bob at

[email protected]

Pastor Bob Sound Cloud Music https://soundcloud.com/user-786446943

Keywords
comedymusicpolicemarriagecounselcounselingcookingcouplecraftsbondage
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy