Can You Earn Your Way To Heaven if You're Real Good?

You are a very kind and loving person, better than most is that enough to get you into heaven?

What is repentance and saved by grace, how does it work without works?

To believe in your heart means to believe into action.

You understand the cost of the debt paid and the love God has for you.

When you grasp that truth, you want to live for God.

You hate sin, you agree with God about sin.

You internalize Jesus Christ, and make Him the center of your life.

To confess with your mouth means what others hear and see in your life.

