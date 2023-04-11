UK to send Ukraine DEPLETED URANIUM tank rounds DU MORATORIUM NOW! 2023-04-10 22-28

If you'd like to support my work to create a perfect society in which we all will live happily eternally: tip me

https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip

War crimes are violations of international humanitarian law (treaty or customary law) that incur individual criminal responsibility under international law.

A war crime occurs when superfluous injury or unnecessary suffering is inflicted upon an individual.

UK to send Ukraine DEPLETED URANIUM tank rounds that could cause irreparable harm to the people and the land

https://genocide.news/2023-03-27-uk-sends-ukraine-depleted-uranium-tank-rounds.html

Fact: Midazolam Matt Hancock turned care homes into concentration camps where the elderly & vulnerable were given lethal injections to create the illusion of a COVID pandemic

https://genocide.news/2023-03-24-hancock-turned-care-homes-into-concentration-camps.html

132 Canadian doctors have died suddenly or unexpectedly since COVID-19 vaccine rollout

https://genocide.news/2023-02-22-132-canadian-doctors-died-suddenly-covid-vaccine.html

Video footage released of Fauci going door to door promoting BLACK GENOCIDE via deadly vaccines

https://genocide.news/2023-03-26-video-footage-fauci-going-door-to-door-promoting-black-genocide.html

Bacterial Pneumonia Caused Most Deaths in 1918 Influenza Pandemic, August 19, 2008 News Release - National Institutes of Health (NIH)

https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/bacterial-pneumonia-caused-most-deaths-1918-influenza-pandemic

(50) BEYOND THE RESET - Animated Short Film

https://odysee.com/@Globalistexposure:8/BEYOND-THE-RESET---Animated-Short-Film:f

-= Prologic's Blog: THE WorldPeaceRadioBlog WPRB =-

https://web.archive.org/web/20180911052854/http://999prologic999.blog2blog.nl/

International Coalition to Ban Uranium Weapons - Legal status

https://web.archive.org/web/20130121013851/http://www.bandepleteduranium.org/en/legal-status

Ban Uranium Weapons - The Bijlmer crash or the cover-up of a chemical inferno

https://web.archive.org/web/20050110092257/http://www.bandepleteduranium.org/modules.php?name=News&file=article&sid=140

energy Archives - Bandepleteduranium

https://www.bandepleteduranium.org/energy/

International Coalition to Ban Uranium Weapons - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Coalition_to_Ban_Uranium_Weapons

(20+) Ban Depleted Uranium Weapons | Ban depleted uranium weapons / ICBUW-Germany at the International Uranium Film Festival, Berlin 2015 http://www.bandepleteduranium.org/en/icbuw-german... | Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/groups/bandepleteduranium/posts/10153681588978744/





Genocide News | Genocide News – Genocide Information

https://genocide.news/

The next “pandemic” is already planned: SARS + HIV + H5N1 (bird flu)

https://genocide.news/2023-03-24-next-pandemic-planned-sars-hiv-h5n1-flu.html

One in every 73 people “vaccinated” for covid wound up DEAD by June 2022, government data show

https://genocide.news/2023-03-22-one-in-73-covid-vaccinated-dead-data.html

Government publishes shocking figures on COVID Vaccine Deaths: 1 in every 73 Vaccinated people died by June 2022 compared to just 1 in every 172 Not-Vaccinated People – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2023/03/21/1-in-73-covid-vaccinated-died-by-june-22/

image-107.png (768×284)

https://i0.wp.com/expose-news.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/image-107.png?resize=768%2C284&ssl=1



