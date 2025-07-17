BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The 144,000 #25
13 views • 2 months ago

Jacob/Israel's prophetic sayings regarding his 12 sons from Genesis 49. We see some have become great (Judah, Joseph), some have become small (Reuben, Simeon, Levi), while others remain somewhat intermediate. Israel fathered these 12 sons, and they would in turn father 12 tribes (large groups comprising of great and great grand sons). Also show a video to convey dynamic shadow, depicting relationship between two houses of Israel (first/flesh and second/spirit).

bible studyisrael144000sealingseal of living godprophecy insights
