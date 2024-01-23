Create New Account
FREE ALL HUMANS FROM BIRTH CERTIFICATE BOND(AGE) -- Santos Bonacci outside court, Melbourne, Australia April 1st. 2014 -- Learn more about this through watching the videos linked underneath this video
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Santos Bonacci elaborates on the birth certificate trust bondage outside court in Melbourne Australia in 2014, revealing the globalist crime syndicate Vatican Birth Trust Swindle, through which ALL people on the planet have been enslaved to the counterfeit fiat currency debt scam "money" system, that is run by the globalist Rothschild crime syndicate.


Learn more about this through watching the videos linked hereunder:


Know what you are, and stand your ground!!

Keywords
slaverysantos bonaccientrapmentbirth certificate trustglobalist crime syndicatecounterfeit debts

