FREE ALL HUMANS FROM BIRTH CERTIFICATE BOND(AGE) -- Santos Bonacci outside court, Melbourne, Australia April 1st. 2014 -- Learn more about this through watching the videos linked underneath this video

Santos Bonacci elaborates on the birth certificate trust bondage outside court in Melbourne Australia in 2014, revealing the globalist crime syndicate Vatican Birth Trust Swindle, through which ALL people on the planet have been enslaved to the counterfeit fiat currency debt scam "money" system, that is run by the globalist Rothschild crime syndicate.







Learn more about this through watching the videos linked hereunder:





Know what you are, and stand your ground!!

🔻

🎥 Watch: CROWN (aka Corp. of London) - Holy See - Global Slavery system based on a Vatican Papal Bull of 1302

https://rumble.com/v296b7e-crown-aka-corp.-of-london-holy-see-global-slavery-system-based-on-a-vatican.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=31

🔻

🎥 Watch: Jordan Maxwell Explains Words in Maritime Admiralty law, Religion & Government Control, USA corporation

https://rumble.com/v2hrbw6-jordan-maxwell-explains-words-in-maritime-admiralty-law-religion-and-govern.html

🔻

🎥 Watch: An Introduction to THE OCCULT ART OF LAW. ABSOLUTE MUST WATCH!! How the CORPORATE Take Over of the Planet is Being Fulfilled

https://rumble.com/v28kau4-an-introduction-to-the-occult-art-of-law-how-the-corporate-take-over-of-the.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=31

🔻

🎥 Watch: It's an Illusion - John Harris (Full Length). ABSOLUTE MUST WATCH!! Lawful Rebellion Conference British Constitution Group, Stoke-on-Trent, 24th January, 2009

https://rumble.com/v28mugc-its-an-illusion-john-harris-full-length.-lawful-rebellion-conference-britis.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=31

🔻

🎥 Watch: David Icke: “Common Law Is the Real Law of the Land”. Understand & Disconnect Yourself From the Deceit of Statute Law

https://rumble.com/v20lkhe-david-icke-common-law-is-the-real-law-of-the-land..html

🔻

🎥 Watch: Understand UCC Maritime Admiralty Law & Liberate Yourself From Commercial Globalist Enslavement

https://rumble.com/v1qsgpy-understand-ucc-maritime-admiralty-law-and-liberate-yourself-from-commercial.html

🔻

🎥 Watch: Sacha Stone interviews Bibi Bacchus: HOW TO OWN “YOUR” STRAWMAN & LIBERATE YOURSELF FROM THIS CORPORATE GLOBALIST BANKERS SLAVERY SYSTEM

https://rumble.com/v1qlr4v-how-to-own-your-strawman-and-liberate-yourself-from-this-corporate-globalis.html

🔻

🎥 Watch: THE LEGAL FICTION: The Nature of the Cage That We ALL Can & Must Walk Away From. END GLOBAL SLAVERY!

https://rumble.com/v1qbv83-the-legal-fiction-the-nature-of-the-cage-that-we-all-can-and-must-walk-away.html

🔻

🎥 Watch: THE UNITED STATES & THE WORLD ARE A CORPORATE ROTHSCHILD (BRITISH “CROWN”) OWNED & RUN SLAVE COLONY

https://rumble.com/v1qb1lz-the-united-states-and-the-world-are-a-corporate-rothschild-british-crown-ow.html

🔻

🎥 Watch: Pandemic is the New Eufemism for Financial Coup & the Radical Engineering of Global Governance

https://rumble.com/v1riphc-pandemic-is-the-new-eufemism-for-financial-coup-and-the-radical-engineering.html

🔻

🎥 Watch: Central Banks: The use of sovereign immunities and secrecy to engineer a global coup - Deliverance from Deceit 2022

https://rumble.com/v1snrj2-central-banks-the-use-of-sovereign-immunities-and-secrecy-to-engineer-a-glo.html

🔻

🎥 Watch: THE BIG PLANTATION - The UNITED STATES is a Corporation + 1933 Bankruptcy

https://rumble.com/v294tew-the-big-plantation-the-united-states-is-a-corporation-1933-bankruptcy.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=29