Matiu Te Huki from New Zealand
7 views • 03/05/2023

Matiu Te Huki is a musician from New Zealand. But he is also a Maori and teach the HAKA, which is a cermonial dance in the Maori culture. I am so glad that I finaly are doing this interview, so Matiu can teach us about the HAKA. https://rainbowwarrior.nz/ Modiga Människor give a voice to those who should be heard in Mainstream-media but don't. You can support my channel either by sharing my interviews or by Swish: 123 092 3631, Bg: 378-3933, or Paypal: www.paypal.me/modigamanniskor https://www.patreon.com/user?u=700303

healthgenocidenewzealandvaccineinjuryhakasadsmrn
Related videos
