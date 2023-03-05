Matiu Te Huki from New Zealand

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Matiu Te Huki is a musician from New Zealand. But he is also a Maori and teach the HAKA, which is a cermonial dance in the Maori culture.
I am so glad that I finaly are doing this interview, so Matiu can teach us about the HAKA.
https://rainbowwarrior.nz/
